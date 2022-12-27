PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A decision by South Dakota voters eight years ago means the state’s minimum wage will automatically rise once again on January 1, 2023.

A successful 2014 ballot measure increased South Dakota’s minimum wage for 2015 to $8.50 per hour. It previously was set by the Legislature at $7.25.

Initiated Measure 18 also provided that South Dakota’s minimum wage would be annually adjusted each year by the consumer cost of living index each year after.

That’s why it will rise from the current $9.95 per hour to $10.80 on January 1, 2023.

Voters approved the measure 55-45%, with 150,819 marking yes and 123,167 no.

South Dakota is one of 27 states where the minimum wage will rise in 2023.

IM 18 further said the minimum wage would never be decreased and the the hourly minimum wage for tipped employees must be half that for non-tipped employees.

Zach Crago, who was executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party at the time, and former legislator Mark Anderson, then of the AFL-CIO, sponsored the 2013 signature-gathering drive that put IM 18 on the November 4, 2014, ballot. Anderson, now officially retired, most recently has chaired the East Dakota Water Development District board.

An estimated 62,000 South Dakotans benefitted from the change to $8.50, according to the official pro/con pamphlet distributed ahead of the election. Opponents argued that IM 18 went too far.