South Dakota meat processors awarded $5M through relief program

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Small South Dakota meat processors received $5 million worth of help through a grant program.

Governor Kristi Noem announced small South Dakota meat processors will receive $5 million through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Meat Processing Grant program. The program provides eligible processors with funds to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota raised protein.

“As COVID-19 and the latest cyber attacks on JBS have shown, it is critical to have a resilient and diversified food supply chain,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Unfortunately, consolidation and anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry have made life difficult for South Dakota meat producers. This grant program will help us expand our processing operations, which will give more options for producers and consumers alike.”

There were 100 applicants for the grant program. 99 applicants, including 16 new facilities, were approved for funding with with awards ranging from $9,000 to $108,207

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is managing the grant program.