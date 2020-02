PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakota may get another chance to grow hemp in the near future.

House lawmakers voted 54 to 12 to send the bill that legalizes industrialized hemp to the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill follows most of Governor Kristi Noem’s guidelines that she released late last year.

Noem vetoed last year’s attempt to allow farmers in the state to grow the crop.

Funding South Dakota’s hemp program remains an issue, which Senators will have to discuss.