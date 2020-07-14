South Dakota man with cancer gets surprise send off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man recently had to leave his job after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. However, that doesn’t mean his coworkers have forgotten about him. Sunday, friends of Justin Peterson gathered to send him good wishes before he leaves home to fight his cancer.

A surprise caravan to send off a friend.

“I want him to just know to stay strong because I know he is being strong. We just wanna let him know that we’re behind him 100 percent and that we love him dearly,” Teresa Wirth, a friend, said.

Justin Peterson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in May. This week he heads to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion. His cancer is stage four.

“We’re hoping that I can qualify for some trials or some other drugs maybe that our doctor here hasn’t prescribed. It’s kind of their opinion and then they’ll let my doctor here know,” Peterson said.

Peterson works at FedEx Ground and is a teacher at Axtell Middle School. He hasn’t been back to work since he was diagnosed in May, but his coworkers wanted to show their support.

“We had gathered some donations and we’ll drop them off today and yeah, we just want to let him know that we’re behind him 100 percent,” Wirth said.

Peterson and his wife Sarah say they are grateful for all the love they’ve been shown during this time.

“Thank you for everything and we love all of you. Without their support, it would be a lot more difficult what I’m going through. They’ve made it a lot easier,” Anderson said.

There has been a GoFundMe set up to help the Peterson family with medical expenses.

Latest Stories