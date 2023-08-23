SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges in connection with a homicide on Sunday in rural Grant County.

Joseph Bendel

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Joseph Bendel is being held in connection with the death of 34-year-old Douglas Lindberg Jr.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at a rural Grant County home at 6:12 p.m. Sunday where Lindberg Jr. was found injured. Lindberg Jr. later died at a hospital early Monday.

According to court documents, Bendel and Lindberg Jr. were working on a vehicle together before a fight started. A witness told investigators he saw the victim put Bendel in a headlock and push him to the ground; that’s when Bendel started chasing Lindberg with a pipe and beating him.

Court documents say Bendel struck Lindberg Jr. with a light-colored pipe 5-6 times and knocked him to the ground before hitting him more.

Bendel was arrested Monday after being found under a bridge in rural Grant County, court documents say. Bendel faces charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault along with multiple outstanding warrants. He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond at the Grant County Detention Center.

Court documents say an initial medical diagnosis on Lindberg Jr. indicated skull fractures, broken ribs and two collapsed lungs.

“We appreciate the work and cooperation of local law enforcement in apprehending this suspect,” Jackley said in a news release. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and DCI will continue their due diligence in conducting this further investigation.”