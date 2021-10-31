South Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crime spree involving two stolen guns and two stolen pickups has landed a South Dakota man in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Curtis Horse, 30, to 10 years behind bars. In 2020, Horse admits he broke into a Rapid City construction business and got away with an AR-15 style rifle, a truck, and $16,000 worth of tools.

He then used the rifle to carjack a man in Rapid City. Not only did Horse steal his pickup truck, but there was also another gun inside.

Authorities caught up with Horse near Porcupine, he led them on a 115-mile an hour chase and was later found hiding in an attic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News