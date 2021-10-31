South Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crime spree involving two stolen guns and two stolen pickups has landed a South Dakota man in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Curtis Horse, 30, to 10 years behind bars. In 2020, Horse admits he broke into a Rapid City construction business and got away with an AR-15 style rifle, a truck, and $16,000 worth of tools.

He then used the rifle to carjack a man in Rapid City. Not only did Horse steal his pickup truck, but there was also another gun inside.



Authorities caught up with Horse near Porcupine, he led them on a 115-mile an hour chase and was later found hiding in an attic.