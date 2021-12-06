South Dakota man sentenced in crash that killed motorcyclist

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended in a crash that killed a man just weeks away from getting married.

Nineteen-year-old Carson Maunu earlier pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in an agreement with prosecutors. Maunu originally faced three felonies.

Maunu was driving a pickup truck last June that crossed the center line on an avenue in Aberdeen, and collided with a motorcycle, killing 27-year-old Casey Kulm, of Groton.

Brown County State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson said Maunu had been drinking alcohol that night and left the scene of the crash. Thompson argued for a 15-year sentence.

