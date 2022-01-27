SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — A man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for receiving child pornography.

Ricardo Castillo, Jr., 64, of Sioux Falls received more than 15 years after pleading guilty on August 31, 2021.

According to the release, Castillo entered a plea agreement in which he admitted that he used his work computer to receive and possess child pornography between July 2017 and January 2019.

An examination of Castillo’s work computer and hard drive revealed 4,000 images of child pornography, which he attempted to delete when he was confronted by law enforcement, according to the release.

The release indicated that Castillo had a prior conviction of Lascivious Acts with a Child in 1991.

Castillo was sentenced in Sioux City to 183 months (about 15 and a half years) in prison and was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims. He must serve a 5-year term of supervised release after imprisonment.

This case was brought in as part of the Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.