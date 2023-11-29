OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is headed to prison for a deadly shooting earlier this year.

A judge sentenced Trent Brewer to more than 16 years in federal prison.

He previously pled guilty to second-degree murder for the April 1st death of Alec Dillion.

Court papers say Brewer and Dillion had been drinking together when they got into an argument.

They ended up walking to Brewer’s house where things escalated with Brewer pulling out a gun and shooting Dillion multiple times.

Brewer was later arrested in Rapid City.