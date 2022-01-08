SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pawn shop employee and then tried to sell the weapon.

The Argus Leader reported two men walked into the pawn shop Monday afternoon.

A police spokesman said one of them pulled out a revolver that was still in its holster. The trigger was exposed, however, and the man pointed it at the worker and asked for money.

He then put the weapon down and tried to sell it.

They couldn’t reach a deal and the man left with the gun. The employee called police.

The two men returned while officers were in the shop and the man who pulled out the gun was arrested.