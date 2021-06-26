South Dakota man pleads innocent to vehicular homicide in sibling’s death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of his brother.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Larry Walking was drinking alcohol in a parked vehicle with his brother Paul and another passenger in Rapid City last month.

Police say Larry Walking put the vehicle in reverse after his brother got out and ran over him, then put the vehicle in drive and ran over him again.

Authorities say Larry Walking had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, more than three times the legal limit to drive.