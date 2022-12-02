SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer.

Court documents said Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.

Court documents said Shields made the threat about Noem on or about Oct. 23, 2022. A Division of Criminal Investigation found Shields sent a fax document to a Sioux Falls TV station with the title “Kristen noem.”

The fax read “I am Jason W Shields and I would like to report to uou that I and several men in the Charles mix county of south Dakota that are preparing to kill and assonate the governor of south Dakota…. I feel very passionate it will happen by morning.”

The DCI agent contacted the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office about Jason Shields and the sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation involving Shields from a threatening email sent to the First Circuit Court Judge.

Shields said in the email “If I rise to power I’ll make sure that high good standing judges order you to die …”

Charles Mix County authorities determined Shield’s last known residence was in Wagner. Shields was arrested without incident in Wagner and admitted to law enforcement he created and then sent the email to the judge and the fax about Noem to a TV station.

Law enforcement also found Shields had submitted similar threats to other government entities which prompted some security changes.

*Editor’s note: the spelling errors in quotes are in the original document.