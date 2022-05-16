SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people.

A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Authorities say the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019. Moore was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Moore faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.