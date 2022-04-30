SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said a 55-year-old man is out thousands of dollars following a scam involving Bitcoin.

Police said the man got a call from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy.

The caller said that he owed $2,000 and if he didn’t pay his power would be shut off.

Officers said the man was instructed to go to a Bitcoin kiosk and ended up getting over $3,000 in Bitcoin.

Police said if you receive a call from a utility company and they ask for a payment, and you’re unsure, hang up and call them directly.