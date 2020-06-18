South Dakota man drowned at Wall Lake while trying to save son and nephew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 38-year-old Lazerick Grant of Sioux Falls is being remembered by his family as a hero who died while trying to save his son and nephew. Minnehaha County Sheriff, Mike Milstead, confirms Grant’s death.

A family member told Sioux Falls affiliate KELO that Grant was a “wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin.”

Lazerick Grant

Grant was on a flotation device with his son and nephew at Wall Lake, just west of Sioux Falls. A woman swimming with them said a wave came up, knocking the children into the water. Grant dove in to save them, but could not save himself. The woman was then able to get the children back on the float. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said by all witness account, Grant saved the lives of the two children at the cost of his own life.

The woman got to shore and called 911 at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night. By the time authorities arrived, boats and swimmers were already trying to find him. He was underwater for 45 minutes before being pulled from the lake. Grant was unresponsive but was resuscitated. Then he was airlifted to Sanford Hospital where he died.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

