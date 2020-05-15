South Dakota man dead after shootout with police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Rapid City Journal/AP) — Authorities say a man has died a day after a shootout with police in Rapid City.

Police say the shooting happened after a routine traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

After the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road at a Highway 44 intersection, a man got out and began shooting at officers, striking a squad car. Police Chief Karl Jegeris says officers returned fire.

The Attorney General’s Office said the man died Thursday morning. His name and the names of the officers haven’t been released.

An investigation is ongoing and a report is expected in about 30 days.

