South Dakota man charged with neglecting more than 30 dogs

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors say a western South Dakota man faces over two dozen charges for allegedly neglecting and starving more than 30 dogs.

Thomas Mraz, of Whitewood, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with five counts of animal cruelty and 26 counts of neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment.

Mraz faces up to two years in prison on each of the animal cruelty charges and one year in custody on each of the neglect charges.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the dogs were found and seized Oct. 13 by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office after it received a report of neglect.

