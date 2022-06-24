SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is being held on a million dollars bond, after being caught with enough fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people.

Levi Joseph Culver, 33, was arrested yesterday and law enforcement seized more than eight pounds of meth, more than one pound of fentanyl and 84 grams of heroin, according to authorities. It takes 1 kilogram of fentanyl, or 2.2 pounds, to kill 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. So about one pound has the potential to kill 250,000 people.

According to court documents he also possessed at least a half pound of marijuana but less than a pound.

Culver is charged with nine total counts including two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs schedule II for the methamphetamine and fentanyl. He is also charged with felony count of possession with intent to distribute drugs schedule I for heroin.

The fourth charge is distribution of marijuana and five counts related to possession of drugs as well as maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used.

Culver is set to be back in court on July 7.