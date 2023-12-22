Updated 1:35 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man faces numerous charges after a standoff in south central Sioux Falls Thursday.

Photo from the scene Thursday morning. Photo from the scene Thursday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., Thomas Skager Alexander forced his way into the home located on 38th and Phillips. The man assaulted one victim and threatened another with a gun.

Thomas Alexander

Police say he knew the victims.

That led to a several-hour standoff. Authorities shut down a stretch of Phillips Avenue and called in the SWAT Team.

When officers arrived, they were able to get both victims out of the house.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, police notified the public that the road reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Alexander is charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault Domestic, Simple Assault Domestic, Interference with Emergency Communication and Intentional Damage to Property.