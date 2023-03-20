MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Meade County man was arrested last week, accused of shooting a dog earlier this month.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on March 13th in the area of Eagle Ranch Road.

Officials say a caller to the 911 Center advised that he had shot a dog on his property.

After an investigation, the caller, Richard Greenman was arrested for Intentional Kill/Injure Animal of Another.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies have responded to 33 calls of dogs at large in the area.

Authorities are reminding residents that killing or shooting another’s animal is illegal.