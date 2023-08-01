SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of driving drunk and killing a man on a motorcycle.

Anthony Matthew Surdez

Sioux Falls Police say Anthony Surdez turned in front of a motorcycle late Saturday night, at Arrowhead Drive and Veterans Parkway, on the eastern edge of the city.

Rather than waiting for police to arrive, investigators say Surdez drove home, and Brandon police arrested him there.

Police say he faces numerous charges, including vehicular homicide, DUI and hit and run.

According to court records, it’s his 5th DUI arrest since 2008.

The man who died in the crash has been identified as Jonathan Paulsness. He was 29 years old.