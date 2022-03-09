ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A jury in Brown County has acquitted a man who claimed he was defending himself and his daughter when he fatally shot her boyfriend in 2020.

After eight hours of deliberation, the jury on Tuesday night found Jarrett Jones not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter.

According to testimony during the trial, Jon Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter, Makayla Jones.

But when she tried to end their relationship, he reportedly was making threats before he was shot.