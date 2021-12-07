South Dakota man accused of baby’s death has a history of abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man accused of murder in the death of his 8-week old baby was back in court Monday for a past crime.

Dylan Castimore appeared at the Lincoln County Courthouse via video from the Minnehaha County jail.

Castimore has a history of abuse and was in and out of jail and the court system before the death of his baby boy.

The timeline leading up to his arrest on a murder charge shows someone who has been in trouble with the law but appears to have avoided jail time

On March 1, he was accused of assaulting a family member and preventing her from calling for help.

According to police, she was trying to call 911 when he took her phone and broke it and assaulted her, and threatened her.

On March 4, he was released on bond on the condition he have no contact with the family member.

In July he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary

The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation, so he wasn’t required to serve any time.

Since then, Castimore’s been accused of violating probation twice.

He was sentenced for the first violation in October. One month later, court papers say Castimore brought baby Daxton into the ER with a black eye and claimed the child was attacked by a cat.

Five days later on November 27, Daxton was brought back to the hospital, where the infant died of a head injury.

Castimore is currently being held on a $1 million bond. He will be back in court on January 12th in Lincoln County for a probation violation and January 14th in Minnehaha County on the murder charge.

We also tracked down three domestic abuse cases against Castimore in Minnehaha County. In the most serious of the cases, he pleaded guilty to choking a woman in 2018.

In that case, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 5 years suspended.

He was also ordered to undergo anger management classes. One year later, he was convicted of assaulting another woman in Minnehaha County. Despite the suspended prison sentence, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail. That sentence was also suspended.

Dylan Castimore isn’t the city’s only homicide suspect who had prison or jail time hanging over his head at the time of the crime. There have been two other cases this year.

The man charged with speeding, running a red light, and killing two Sioux Falls students earlier this year also had a suspended sentence.

According to court papers, Tayten Stebbins was drunk and had cocaine in his system when he cause the deadly crash in May.

He’d been arrested a year earlier for speeding, drugs, and DUI and sentenced to five years in prison. The full sentence was suspended.

The man accused of an August murder was let out of jail just three days before the crime.

Asher Parks is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a central Sioux Falls apartment. Police had arrested him days earlier for threatening to stab a different man.

Rather than stay in jail, he was released on a PR bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay any money he just had to appear at his next court hearing.