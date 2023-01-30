PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota senators will consider a report from a legislative employee about her interaction with Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller when they meet this week.

That’s according to Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck. He is the chamber’s top member.

Schoenbeck on Saturday declined a request for the document that the Legislative Research Council staff member assembled after a conversation with Frye-Mueller.

“The content will be part of the hearing,” Schoenbeck said.

Frye-Mueller on Saturday held a news conference in Rapid City defending herself, and the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, chaired by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward, issued a statement in her support.

On Wednesday, January 25, Senate leaders were notified of an allegation of what Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree described as “unprofessional behavior” toward a LRC staff member by Frye-Mueller.

Schoenbeck stripped Frye-Mueller of her committee assignments on Wednesday.

According to Crabtree, Senate Republicans on Thursday, January 26, “received a detailed report from an LRC staff member alleging inappropriate behavior and harassment related to private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding, which took place in the LRC office inside the State Capitol Building.”

The Senate voted 27-6 on Thursday afternoon to temporarily take away all of Frye-Mueller’s legislative privileges, including voting and presenting legislation, and to appoint a committee to investigate her regarding those remarks.

The committee chaired by Republican Sen. David Wheeler is expected to meet this week and recommend to the Senate whether to expel, censure, discipline or exonerate Frye-Mueller.

The Freedom Caucus statement said: