SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The interim director of the state-department that works closely with lawmakers said it could use four more full-time employees to improve the work product and to improve employee retention.

John McCullough, the interim director of the South Dakota Legislative Research Council (LRC), said the budget includes adding a senior software engineer, a full-time information technology position, a research analyst and a fiscal analyst.

Governor Kristi Noem’s budget includes the software engineer and the information technology position but not the other two. McCullough updated the state’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Friday, Jan. 12.

The LRC staff has 27 full-time employees after an increase to that number in 2020. There are also 59 employees who are session-only employees.

The main reason to increase the staff is “to improve our work product,” McCullough said. More staff would reduce what each analyst has to cover, he said. That would increase greater competency in each area, increase job satisfaction and increase retention. More staff would also create a better work and life balance for employees which would help with retention.

The mission of the LRC as posted in its website is to: “provide to the members of the Legislature legal analysis, fiscal analysis, and advice in addition to research, drafting, and budget services in a professional, confidential, and nonpartisan manner.”

The legislative session period starts on Nov. 1 and runs through April 1 for the LRC as it prepares for the session, works the session and closes out session work. It is the busiest time of the year for the LRC, McCullough said.

The state has 29 standing committees which is an increase from 2020 when the staff number increased to 27. While the number of bills has been steady over the past several years, the bills are longer and more involved, McCullough said. Also, there are more committee meetings in the past few years than in the past.

“Overtime is necessary to complete the session work,” McCullough said.

Because LRC is legislative staff, federal labor laws on overtime allow for compensation time, McCullough and appropriations committee member Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen said.

Appropriations co-chair Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff asked how the LRC handles comp time.

The summer is when most comp time is taken by employees, McCullough said. It is really the only time when it’s possible, he said.

There is a cap on carryover of comp time, he said. Sixteen of the 27 full-time staff have 182 hours of comp time, he said.

McCullough said the average age of the LRC staff is 39. Twenty-four of the 27 staff members worked during the prior legislative session. Retention of staff who have experience with the Legislature and staff is critical, he said.

Venhuizen asked what the LRC has done to retain staff.

McCullough said there is no specific answer to reduce turnover. In addition to the benefits created by increasing the number of employees, McCullough said, the work culture is important and staff must believe the work is meaningful and important. Those areas are improving, he said.

Flexibility is also important and the ability to work from home during non-session periods could be a benefit, McCullough said.

Appropriations committee member Democrat Rep. Linda Duba said she supports the additional four staff requested by the LRC. The Legislature is having more committee meetings which “requires more work from the LRC staff,” Duba said.

Is living in Pierre an obstacle to recruitment and retention, appropriations member Republican Sen. Jim Bolin asked.

“Definitely, it’s a significant factor in getting new staff,” McCullough said. It’s difficult to get younger potential employees in Pierre, he said. Employees need to learn about the legislative institution which comes from being in Pierre, he said. “They should be required to be in Pierre during the legislative session,” McCullough said.

The LRC does have interns and it is seeking a pay increase for interns as well. The intern program has not been very successful in the past several years in large part because the pay hasn’t increased sine 2007, McCullough said.

Appropriations committee member Republican Rep. John Mills suggested the LRC staff maintain contact with pages and others who have temporary roles during the legislative session as part of its recruiting effort.

McCullough said the LRC is not systematically doing that now but it could maintain that regular contact.

The LRC has fewer full-time and session staff than neighboring states, McCullough said.

“North Dakota and South Dakota are the most similar to compare,” McCullough said. “We’re about 11 behind but they also have a lot more session-only staff. Their ability to absorb the work may be a little bit better than what ours is.”

The LRC has 27 full-time staff members while North Dakota has 34 and Wyoming has 44, McCullough said. Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Montana all have triple-digit full-time employee numbers. Each state also has staff members who only work during the legislative session.