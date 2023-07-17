SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Lottery has announced that the winning ticket has been sold.

While the Mega Millions and Powerball prize pool continues to expand, the South Dakota Lottery announced that the winning ticket has been sold in Sioux Falls.

Officials say the winning Dakota Cash ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store on west 57th Street in Sioux Falls.

The winning numbers are 3, 9, 19, 31 and 32. The jackpot is 153 thousand 778 dollars. If you are Saturday’s winner, you are asked to sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize.