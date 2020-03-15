South Dakota Legislature clears hemp plan with Noem’s OK

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota has cleared the Legislature, and Gov. Kristi Noem says she will sign it.

The Legislature approved a crucial demand from the governor.

It allotted $3.5 million that Noem says is necessary to “responsibly” run a hemp program in the state.

The governor vetoed a bill to legalize hemp last year but agreed to approve it this year if it met four “guardrails” that she laid out to lawmakers.

If Noem signs the bill, it contains an emergency clause that allows it to take immediate effect.