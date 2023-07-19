PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A variety of changes to South Dakota’s election rules received final clearance Tuesday, despite two opponents speaking against some of them.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 4-1 in favor of the package from the state Board of Elections.

The rules will take effect 20 days after they are filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

Secretary of State Monae Johnson chairs the Board of Elections. Among its seven members are Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding and McPherson County Auditor Lindley Howard.

The board adopted the rules after a June 28 public hearing that drew dozens of people, including many associated with an election-integrity organization, South Dakota Canvassing Group.

Deputy Secretary of State Tom Deadrick presented the rules proposal Tuesday. One of the Canvassing Group’s leaders, Rick Weible of Elkton, spoke as an opponent.

Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff asked the other four legislators participating on the committee Tuesday to support the board’s decisions. He said it was “not appropriate to substitute our judgement for the Board of Elections” and noted that the secretary of state and the board planned to be back with more rule proposals this fall and intend to propose legislation during the 2024 session.

“The public will have an opportunity to participate in that process as well,” Mehlhaff said.

Republican Rep. Jon Hansen cast the dissenting vote. His comments reflected some of Weible’s points. Hansen said the re-designed voter-registration form should have included the definition of residency in SB139 that the Legislature passed into law this year.

“I do think we are taking the registration form and making it worse than it was,” Hansen said. As the re-designed form is laid out, people might be encouraged to register to vote when not residents of South Dakota, he said, although he acknowledged that could be a “rare” occurrence.

Hansen also agreed with Weible’s point that the oaths sworn by election officials should include a statement about upholding the U.S. Constitution and the South Dakota Constitution. “I’m not really sure why they (the board) didn’t adopt that suggestion when it was made to them,” he said.

Hansen also wants the security procedures for ballot tabulators better proscribed in rule and wanted to know more about KNOWiNK, a St. Louis, Missouri, company that bought BPro. The secretary of state contracts with the formerly South Dakota-based company for some voter-registration and elections technology.

Deadrick indicated he didn’t know much about the company and acknowledged that the secretary of state’s staff lacks expertise in election technology.

“The fact that we don’t even know who these people are just concerns me a little bit,” Hansen said about KNOWiNK. He added, “Even the head of our elections doesn’t fully understand how this stuff works.”

Hansen also encouraged the board to get a bigger room for its next rules hearing. Several dozen people weren’t able to get inside the small conference room where the June hearing was held. “I don’t think it needs to be like that,” he said.

The committee accepted various rules packages Tuesday, including proposed changes regarding drug levels in race horses.