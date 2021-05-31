South Dakota lawmakers to visit, study marijuana businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota lawmakers plan to visit marijuana businesses in other states and on tribal lands to get a firsthand look at how the drug is grown and sold before it becomes legal for medical use in the state.

In June, members of the South Dakota Legislature’s interim study committee will visit professional cultivation and retail operations in Iowa, Colorado and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation in Moody County.

Some members will study medical marijuana while another group plans to focus on recreational marijuana.

Medical marijuana is set to become legal in South Dakota on July 1, while the future legal status of recreational marijuana remains unclear.