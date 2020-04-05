South Dakota lawmakers to probe if Senate leader was drunk during meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators have decided to investigate allegations that Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer was drunk during a meeting earlier this week.

Both Langer, a Dell Rapids Republican, and Senate Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, will be under investigation for their conduct during a marathon session that stretched from Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Another senator charged that Langer was drunk and interrupting committee meetings that night.

The committee will have five Republicans and four Democrats. They have a June 30 deadline to report their findings.