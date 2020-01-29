South Dakota lawmakers to consider harsher penalties for stalking

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South Dakota Capitol Building

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Legislators in South Dakota are considering harsher penalties for stalking if a person has been convicted of similar charges in another state.

Currently, out-of-state stalking convictions cannot be considered in court, unlike assault or drunken driving convictions that occur elsewhere.

The first stalking conviction is a misdemeanor and automatically triggers a restraining order.

Station KOTA-TV reports the bill is to be considered by the House Judiciary Committee this session. A hearing date has not been set. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.