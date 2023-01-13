SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was day three of the South Dakota Legislative session and lawmakers are going to be tackling a number of big issues that will affect all of us, like repealing the state’s sales tax on food.

“It’s a personal priority of mine, but one thing as a majority leader, I work for the caucus,” House Majority leader Will Mortenson of Pierre said.

Mortenson says he doesn’t know if there are going to be enough votes to get the food tax repealed.

He says he’ll wait to hear from his colleagues and see if the numbers align.

“The spending and the taxes work hand in hand, we’d like to cut every single tax there is, but that ain’t how it works,” Mortenson said.

Democrats say they have to be realistic when it comes to setting their priorities.

“We understand that we are in a small minority, and we look forward to reaching across the aisle. we don’t get any of our bills passed without strong bipartisan support. So the kinds of things that we are looking for are practical things that help South Dakota families. So if we strengthen education, if we can, for our families and for our students, if we can help out our veterans and active-duty military,” Democratic State Senator Reynold Nesiba said.

Nesiba says Democrats are united, though.

“We want greater openness and transparency in government, we see the legislators responsible as being a check and providing some oversight of the executive branch,” Nesiba said.

Nesiba says lawmakers need to address our Child care crisis and our long-term care facilities and make sure that our elders are cared for.