South Dakota lawmakers start speedy redistricting process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state’s political boundaries have set a framework that will allow them to speed through the once-in-a-decade process on a tight schedule this year.

The two committees responsible for drawing the new legislative districts began their work in earnest Monday after the U.S.

Census Bureau released detailed data earlier this month. Lawmakers only have about 10 weeks to propose districts before a special session of the Legislature convenes Nov. 8.

Republican lawmakers cited the shortened process in setting two parameters that will guide their work. But one Democrat says he wants to slow things down.