South Dakota lawmakers split over special session for relief

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
South Dakota Capitol Building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — With the deadline to allocate federal coronavirus relief funds approaching at the end of the year, South Dakota legislators are split on whether to call a special session to determine how the funds should be used.

Senate Republicans are willing to wait to see if federal negotiations in Congress are rekindled to bring an extension to the deadline. They would rather wait until the Legislature meets in January to determine how the funds are used.

But lawmakers spearheaded by House Speaker Steve Haugaard are asking the governor to call a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss