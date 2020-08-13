South Dakota lawmakers split over special session for relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — With the deadline to allocate federal coronavirus relief funds approaching at the end of the year, South Dakota legislators are split on whether to call a special session to determine how the funds should be used.

Senate Republicans are willing to wait to see if federal negotiations in Congress are rekindled to bring an extension to the deadline. They would rather wait until the Legislature meets in January to determine how the funds are used.

But lawmakers spearheaded by House Speaker Steve Haugaard are asking the governor to call a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds.

