South Dakota lawmakers snub marijuana backers on 2 bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Members of the South Dakota House and Senate took turns deflating marijuana supporters on the same day.

One body on Thursday approved a plan to delay implementation of medical cannabis and the other killed a bill that would have decriminalized the drug.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the House pushed forward on Gov. Kristi Noem’s idea to give the Department of Health additional time to work on a medical marijuana strategy and create a working group of lawmakers to help lay out the program.

Noem wanted a year delay. The House settled on six months.

The Senate defeated a bill that would have changed the existing statute so people who possess small amounts of cannabis are no longer arrested in South Dakota.