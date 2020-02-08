South Dakota lawmakers say social issues grabbing ‘lots of air’ this session

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – There’s one thing Republicans and Democrats in South Dakota agree on this session: Social issues are grabbing “lots of air.”
The Republican-dominated Legislature has seen a string of bills favored by social conservatives in the first three weeks of the legislative session.
The proposals include a ban on gender-change medical treatments for children under 16, a ban on commercial surrogacy agents, and an end to state recognition of gay marriage.
Republicans hold every statewide office and a super-majority in the Legislature.
State laws mandate that every bill gets a hearing.