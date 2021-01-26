South Dakota lawmakers revive bill decried by LGBTQ groups

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group of LGBTQ advocates gathered outside the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to protest a bill that would have banned people from updating the sex on their birth certificates. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers have revived a proposed law that would have banned people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.

A House committee earlier rejected the bill that LGBTQ advocates decried as an attack on transgender people.

Republicans in the House forced the bill to be brought to a vote by the full House through a rarely used legislative procedure known as a “smoke out.”

Bills that affect transgender people have become a perennial topic in the South Dakota legislature, although transgender advocates say they are making progress and are getting their voices heard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News