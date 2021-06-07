South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have rejected rules proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration that would have set parameters for students who need to use medical marijuana at school.
A legislative committee on Monday sent the rules back to the Department of Education for revision.
Lawmakers complain the rules would have required access to medical pot in private schools and did not spell out what activities students would be barred from while using marijuana.
While voters passed a law that requires state agencies to roll out a medical pot program this year, progress has been slow-going. The Republican governor is tasked with overseeing the program rollout.