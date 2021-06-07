South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have rejected rules proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration that would have set parameters for students who need to use medical marijuana at school.

A legislative committee on Monday sent the rules back to the Department of Education for revision.

Lawmakers complain the rules would have required access to medical pot in private schools and did not spell out what activities students would be barred from while using marijuana.

While voters passed a law that requires state agencies to roll out a medical pot program this year, progress has been slow-going. The Republican governor is tasked with overseeing the program rollout.