South Dakota lawmakers ready for ‘fast and furious’ session

by: STEPHEN GROVES

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Lawmakers say things will be fast and furious when South Dakota’s Republican-dominated Legislature convenes.

Working on a tight deadline, many lawmakers have put issues familiar from last year at the top of their to-do lists. That includes stretching a tight budget, legalizing industrial hemp, and preparing for potential protests of the Keystone XL pipeline.

They’ll also be casting around for how to help farmers wracked by last year’s bad weather and how to help people with mental health or addiction issues.

