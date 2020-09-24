South Dakota lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers pushed the state’s high school activities association Wednesday to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the sport of the gender with which they identify.

The activities association currently allows transgender athletes to receive an exemption to compete in the gender category that is different from the sex on their birth certificate. But a similar policy in Connecticut is currently being challenged.

The executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association says it would like to see the outcome of that lawsuit before reconsidering its policy.