South Dakota lawmakers push flexibility amid pandemic as many forgo masks

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are finalizing rules aimed at pushing the session forward amid the pandemic, but acknowledged that their plans  to meet in Pierre could be upended by virus infections.

As the session reached its second day, the state Capitol was marked by close-quartered conversations, many lawmakers without masks and concerns about what a virus outbreak would mean for the process of forming the state’s laws and budget.

One of the Legislature’s first tasks was amending rules to allow for flexibility during the pandemic.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss