South Dakota lawmakers push 60% vote threshold on tax ballot measures

STEPHEN GROVES

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans have voted to put a constitutional amendment on the next primary election ballot that would make it more difficult to pass ballot initiatives to raise taxes or spend public funds.

More people traditionally vote in general elections, and the effort to move the amendment to the June 2022 primary has drawn criticism. Democrats and some Republicans say it could head off ballot campaigns already in the works.

Nonetheless, a majority of GOP lawmakers in the House on Thursday agreed to ask primary voters to decide whether ballot initiatives should have a 60% vote requirement to raise taxes or spend more than $10 million within five years of enactment.

