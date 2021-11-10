South Dakota lawmakers pass new, shaken-up legislative map

A legislative committee debates a redistricting proposal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Pierre, S.D. South Dakota’s Legislature Wednesday approved new political boundaries that are likely to shake up the Statehouse after moderate Senate Republicans championed the proposal. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Legislature has approved new political boundaries that are likely to shake up the Statehouse. Moderate Senate Republicans championed the proposal.

The state’s population has shifted towards urban areas in the last decade and the map’s proponents argued that new legislative districts must reflect that change.

House lawmakers unsuccessfully pushed a map that would have kept legislative lines close to their current positions.

The proposal cleared the House by a handful of votes with a conservative group of Republicans opposing the redistricting proposal. It easily passed the Senate.