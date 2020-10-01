South Dakota lawmakers finalize plans for coronavirus funds

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are working to finalize their plan on how to spend more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds ahead of a special legislative session tentatively scheduled for next week.

Lawmakers have been holding public input sessions in recent weeks as they discuss the best way to address the health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.

The state is looking to spend the bulk of the $1.25 billion in federal funds it received in the spring.

Gov. Kristi Noem and some lawmakers have tussled over spending the money.

