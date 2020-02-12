South Dakota lawmakers consider requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flag South Dakota_1495056473009.jpg

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate committee has given its full support to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

The law already requires banks and financial institutions to accept tribal IDs.

Senator Troy Heinert (D-Mission) said he introduced the bill after hearing from tribal members that some businesses were not accepting their IDs.

Tribal members use the IDs for cashing checks or purchasing tobacco and alcohol.

Proponents said the proposed law will make it clear that tribal IDs are acceptable for all business transactions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.