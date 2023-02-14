PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A death threat has been made against Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, according to the lawmaker.

KELOLAND News reached out to ask Deutsch for confirmation or comment on the existence of the death threat. “Confirmed,” he replied via email.

Asked for more information, including his reaction, Deutsch has not responded.

KELOLAND News has also reached out to the South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety for more information. They told us they do not comment on security issues.

News of the threat comes a day after Gov. Kristi Noem’s signing of HB 1080, a piece of anti-trans legislation which bans nearly all forms of gender-affirming care for minors in South Dakota, and will forcibly de-transition those already in the process.

Monday evening, Deutsch, a vocal proponent of HB 1080, posted a photo to Twitter of himself and others celebrating the signing of the legislation.

Opponents of the bill say it violates the constitution, and that its implementation could lead to increases in anxiety, depression and self-harm. Judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in both Arkansas and Alabama.