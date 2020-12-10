South Dakota lawmaker contracts COVID-19 after Pierre trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus days after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s mansion and attending the governor’s budget speech at the Legislature.

Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City, became ill and tested positive on Wednesday, the day after she was in Pierre meeting with lawmakers.

Duhamel also attended a dinner on Monday night at the governor’s residence and posed in a photo with Noem and other women lawmakers at the Capitol.

None wore masks in the photo, which Noem posted on social media.