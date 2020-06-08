South Dakota law enforcement workers disciplined for social media posts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A pair of people who work in South Dakota law enforcement have been punished for social media posts they made about the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the state attorney general’s office said a contractor is no longer working with the office after it learned of the contractor’s racist social media posts.

In a separate incident, Pennington County Jail correctional officer Kathleen Burns was disciplined for Facebook comments that said Floyd’s death was his fault, used derogatory terms for developmentally disabled people, and described how people in jail lie about not being able to breathe.

