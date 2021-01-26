South Dakota kills bill protested by transgender advocates

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have dealt a major blow to a proposed law that would have banned people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.

LGBTQ advocates decried the effort as an attack on transgender people. A House committee rejected the bill on a seven-to-six vote Tuesday, though it could still be revived by a rarely used procedure.

Bills that affect transgender people have become a perennial topic in the South Dakota legislature, although transgender advocates say they are making progress in getting their voices heard and issues understood.

Advocates staged a small protest outside the statehouse Tuesday morning.