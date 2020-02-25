South Dakota kills bill from survivors of Catholic school abuse

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

From Left, Geraldine Dubourt, Francis Hart, Marie Ogitchida, Mikayla Maxwell and Michelle Dauphinais Echols stand on the steps of the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre, S.D. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Lawmakers killed a bill that would have given survivors of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window to sue organizations in which abuse occurred. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature has killed a proposal to open a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits against organizations in which the abuse occurred.

Lawmakers heard emotional testimony from a woman who described how she and other young children were raped and abused during the 1950s and 1960s at a Catholic boarding school for Native Americans.

For nearly a decade, a group of nine sisters has made their case to lawmakers in Pierre. The women argued that lawmakers inaction keeps organizations unaccountable for sexual abuse and could allow future abuse.

